DA ditches Renaldo Gouws

Former DA MP Renaldo Gouws. File picture: X/@RENALDOGOUWS.
The DA has terminated the party membership of controversial MP Renaldo Gouws.
The unanimous decision by the party's federal executive follows in the footsteps of DA leader John Steenhuisen’s request to his chief of staff Roman Cabanac to resign in the light of the controversy over his social media comments.
The DA instituted a disciplinary process against Gouws when his racist video comments of about 15 years ago resurfaced in June after which he was suspended from party activities.
DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said in a statement on Friday that the termination of Gouws’ membership meant that he forfeited his seat as a DA MP.
“This decision follows a thorough investigation conducted by the DA’s federal legal commission (FLC) into the allegations against Mr Gouws. The FLC found Mr Gouws guilty of contravening several sections of the DA’s constitution.
“The DA remains committed to upholding its values of accountability, nonracialism, and respect for all South Africans,” Aucamp said.
Gouws, a former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, was suspended from party activities in June after the DA established that an exposé of racist and homophobic video comments made by him 15 years ago which it initially suspected were fake, were legitimate.
In the videos Gouws used the K word to describe black people. The suspension pending an investigation did not prevent Gouws from continuing as an MP and he served as deputy DA spokesperson on tourism and the auditor-general.
The DA remains committed to upholding its values of accountability, nonracialism, and respect for all South Africans.
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said in a statement in June it would institute proceedings at the Equality Court in Gqeberha against Gouws for the alleged racial utterances relating to online media posts.
“In the video, Mr Gouws allegedly calls for the killing of black people using extremely offensive and derogatory language. This explicit content, initially published on his YouTube channel in March 2010, was archived despite being deleted, and has resurfaced, revealing behaviour that is incompatible with the principles of dignity and equality enshrined in SA law,” the SAHRC said.
Steenhuisen previously defended Gouws by attributing his past comments to youthful indiscretion.
Gouws himself said the video dated back to “when I was young and still a student”. While he said he regretted the tone he used then, Gouws dismissed claims he was racist.
DA federal executive chairperson Helen Zille said at the time of the suspension: “The DA is committed to nonracialism. We subscribe to the constitution and believe that SA belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity. Denigrating, insulting and demeaning any category of people on the basis of identity characteristics is completely unacceptable to the DA and violates the DA’s constitution,” Zille said.
“We also believe in due process. This is why Renaldo has been suspended and will face a disciplinary hearing.”
DA ditches Renaldo Gouws
Gouws will no longer be a DA MP following the termination of his party membership
The DA has terminated the party membership of controversial MP Renaldo Gouws.
The unanimous decision by the party's federal executive follows in the footsteps of DA leader John Steenhuisen’s request to his chief of staff Roman Cabanac to resign in the light of the controversy over his social media comments.
The DA instituted a disciplinary process against Gouws when his racist video comments of about 15 years ago resurfaced in June after which he was suspended from party activities.
DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said in a statement on Friday that the termination of Gouws’ membership meant that he forfeited his seat as a DA MP.
“This decision follows a thorough investigation conducted by the DA’s federal legal commission (FLC) into the allegations against Mr Gouws. The FLC found Mr Gouws guilty of contravening several sections of the DA’s constitution.
“The DA remains committed to upholding its values of accountability, nonracialism, and respect for all South Africans,” Aucamp said.
Gouws, a former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, was suspended from party activities in June after the DA established that an exposé of racist and homophobic video comments made by him 15 years ago which it initially suspected were fake, were legitimate.
In the videos Gouws used the K word to describe black people. The suspension pending an investigation did not prevent Gouws from continuing as an MP and he served as deputy DA spokesperson on tourism and the auditor-general.
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said in a statement in June it would institute proceedings at the Equality Court in Gqeberha against Gouws for the alleged racial utterances relating to online media posts.
“In the video, Mr Gouws allegedly calls for the killing of black people using extremely offensive and derogatory language. This explicit content, initially published on his YouTube channel in March 2010, was archived despite being deleted, and has resurfaced, revealing behaviour that is incompatible with the principles of dignity and equality enshrined in SA law,” the SAHRC said.
Steenhuisen previously defended Gouws by attributing his past comments to youthful indiscretion.
Gouws himself said the video dated back to “when I was young and still a student”. While he said he regretted the tone he used then, Gouws dismissed claims he was racist.
DA federal executive chairperson Helen Zille said at the time of the suspension: “The DA is committed to nonracialism. We subscribe to the constitution and believe that SA belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity. Denigrating, insulting and demeaning any category of people on the basis of identity characteristics is completely unacceptable to the DA and violates the DA’s constitution,” Zille said.
“We also believe in due process. This is why Renaldo has been suspended and will face a disciplinary hearing.”
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
EDITORIAL: Renaldo Gouws saga is the DA’s antiracism test
Not what we stand for, says Zille as DA suspends Renaldo Gouws
Cabanac appointment a mistake, says Steenhuisen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
National dialogue will give GNU a mandate, says Mbeki
DA, IFP and Rise Mzansi received most donations, IEC says
Helen Zille says DA relying on ANC’s disintegration to become majority party
Cabanac appointment a mistake, says Steenhuisen
DA will go to court if education bill signed into law, Steenhuisen warns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.