Court action looms if Bela Act agreement cannot be reached
President Cyril Ramaphosa has delayed implementation of controversial clauses of the bill by three months
13 September 2024 - 14:16
The DA has instructed its lawyers to keep preparing for court action on both the process leading up to the adoption of the Basis Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill as well as its substance on constitutional grounds.
This was according to DA leader John Steenhuisen on Friday after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law, but delayed the implementation of controversial clauses for three months to allow for further engagement...
