Commission sets D-Day for adjudication of lottery tender
13 September 2024 - 05:00
The National Lottery Commission has set October 8 to conclude the adjudication of the fourth national lottery licence, which has attracted bids from ANC-linked entities looking to get their hands on the multibillion-rand contract.
“It is also important to record that there are [several] phases to the process: the publication of the request for proposals; the submission of the bids; evaluation of the bids; adjudication and report to the minister; and the minister makes a decision,” the department of trade, industry & competition said...
