Velenkosini Hlabisa to crack whip on defaulting departments
Government departments owe municipalities R21bn
12 September 2024 - 10:35
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has been given the go ahead to demand that national departments pay the R21bn they owe municipalities.
A cabinet committee gave its approval on Tuesday for the minister to write to departments giving them four months to pay, failing which he will approach finance minister Enoch Godongwana on how to tap into departmental budgets to ensure that the money is paid. ..
