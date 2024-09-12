Steenhuisen warns DA will consider options if education bill is signed into law
The DA leader has also confirmed that he has asked Roman Cabanac to resign as chief of staff
12 September 2024 - 13:52
DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen warned on Thursday that his party would have to consider all its options (take the matter to court) on the way forward if president Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, which he is expected to do on Friday.
Addressing the Cape Town Press Club, Steenhuisen said he hoped to find common ground with Ramaphosa on the bill, which the DA opposes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.