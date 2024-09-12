Siviwe Gwarube cancels school feeding scheme tender
The basic education minister will go back to the drawing board with the department to seek ways to make feeding scheme rollout efficient and corruption-free
12 September 2024 - 12:18
The department of basic education has cancelled the R10bn school feeding scheme tender, which would have centralised the distribution of meals to millions of pupils in 19,000 schools across the country.
Head of department Mathanzima Mweli wrote to bidders on Friday informing them the bid was cancelled on the instruction of the basic education minister, Siviwe Gwarube...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.