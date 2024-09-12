Salga spells out its municipal fixes for MPs
Employer body wants accountability-based remuneration regime for councillors and senior management
12 September 2024 - 05:00
The SA Local Government Association (Salga), the employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, has bemoaned the lack of oversight by executive mayors and municipal councils and called for an accountability-based remuneration regime for councillors and senior management.
It wants political parties to deploy only competent cadres to the embattled local government sector, which is at the heart of service delivery. ..
