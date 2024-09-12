Reed dance poster with prince’s face dismissed as fake

Maidens on their way to present their reeds to the king Misuzulu kaZwelithini during Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Ingwavuma last year. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts & culture Mntomuhle Khawula has slammed a “fake” social media poster bearing the image of a royal family member as the head of the Zulu nation to create controversy ahead of the event at the weekend.
“We wish to state categorically the social media post depicting the faceof Prince Simakade as the king, inviting and summoning the Zulu nation to Enyokeni palace for Umkhosi Womhlanga,is fake,”said Khawula.
A poster bearing the face of Prince Simakade as iSilo and King of the Zulu nation. Picture: SUPPLIED
The reed dance, which will be held in northern KwaZulu-Natal from Friday to Sunday, is a rite of passage for Zulu maidens who present their reeds to the king.
Khawula said the province recognised King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, in keeping with the constitution and Zulu traditional practices.
“The poster was not produced by the royal house. We wish to state firmly that both provincial government and the department that I lead support imikhosi kaZulu, led singularly by His Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. Any other illegitimate gathering camouflaging as imikhosi kaZulu is fake.
“This poster is nothing but a tool used by faceless individuals aimed at creating confusion, uncertainty and unwarranted controversy ahead of the sacred event dedicated to honouring maidens for electing to lead a pure life of sexual abstinence,” he said.
The Zulu royal house has been marked by controversy as Prince Simakade and other detractors launched several legal bids to dethrone King Misuzulu.
