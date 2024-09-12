Ramokgopa takes swipe at anti-nuclear activists
Energy & electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has criticised anti-nuclear activists for using unscientific and emotive messaging to create a negative sentiment towards nuclear power in SA.
Ramokgopa was speaking at a nuclear seminar in Pretoria on Thursday. The seminar was one of the first opportunities for the industry and public to engage on the government’s nuclear power ambitions after the minister announced in August that he decided to withdraw a determination published in the Government Gazette in January, which paved the way for SA to procure 2,500MW of nuclear power, to create an opportunity for another round of public participation...
