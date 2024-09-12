Ramokgopa says high electricity prices are untenable
Electricity minister says the high prices disproportionately affect the poor
12 September 2024 - 05:00
Electricity prices are untenable, especially for the poor, and the methodology for calculating them is under review, energy & electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says.
Ramokgopa appeared in parliament on Wednesday with a top team from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) who had been asked by the energy and electricity committee to explain how it arrived at the determination of municipal tariffs, which have caused outrage. ..
