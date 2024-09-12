Najwa Peterson, the mastermind of Taliep Peterson’s murder, gets parole

Najwa Petersen during an appearance in court in 2008. File picture: ESA ALEXANDER.
The mastermind behind an act of “sheer savagery” that claimed the life of legendary musician Taliep Petersen — his widow now aged 63 — will be released on parole in November.
Najwa Petersen was handed a 28-year prison sentence for her role orchestrating her husband's murder in 2006 in a staged robbery at their home in Athlone, Cape Town.
The correctional services department on Wednesday confirmed Petersen appeared before the correctional supervision and parole board (CSPB) on Wednesday and was granted a parole placement date of November 27.
Musicians David Kramer and Taliep Petersen on their return to Cape Town in 1999 celebrate the successful run of Kat and the Kings in London's West End. File photo. Image: Terry Shean
“This decision was made in accordance with section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which requires the minimum sentence period be served before parole consideration. The victims were involved in the parole hearing process and have been informed of the CSPB’s decision,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
Petersen began her sentence in 2009 after being found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Cape Town high court judge Siraj Desai, during sentencing at the time, said the musician had been tied up and “cold bloodedly” killed. He described the murder as an act of “sheer savagery”.
“She has participated in various rehabilitation programmes and will now be enrolled in pre-release programmes to prepare her for reintegration into society,” said Nxumalo.
“Upon release, Petersen will serve the remainder of her sentence under the system of community corrections, monitored according to parole conditions.”
She will not be allowed to leave her magisterial district without informing her parole officer, nor will she be allowed to speak to the media.
Nxumalo said restorative justice processes involving the crime victims would continue via professional help.
Najwa Peterson, the mastermind of Taliep Peterson’s murder, gets parole
Petersen received a 28-year prison sentence for her role orchestrating her husband's murder in 2006 in a staged robbery at their home in Cape Town
The mastermind behind an act of “sheer savagery” that claimed the life of legendary musician Taliep Petersen — his widow now aged 63 — will be released on parole in November.
Najwa Petersen was handed a 28-year prison sentence for her role orchestrating her husband's murder in 2006 in a staged robbery at their home in Athlone, Cape Town.
The correctional services department on Wednesday confirmed Petersen appeared before the correctional supervision and parole board (CSPB) on Wednesday and was granted a parole placement date of November 27.
Image: Terry Shean
“This decision was made in accordance with section 73 of the Correctional Services Act, which requires the minimum sentence period be served before parole consideration. The victims were involved in the parole hearing process and have been informed of the CSPB’s decision,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
Petersen began her sentence in 2009 after being found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Cape Town high court judge Siraj Desai, during sentencing at the time, said the musician had been tied up and “cold bloodedly” killed. He described the murder as an act of “sheer savagery”.
“She has participated in various rehabilitation programmes and will now be enrolled in pre-release programmes to prepare her for reintegration into society,” said Nxumalo.
“Upon release, Petersen will serve the remainder of her sentence under the system of community corrections, monitored according to parole conditions.”
She will not be allowed to leave her magisterial district without informing her parole officer, nor will she be allowed to speak to the media.
Nxumalo said restorative justice processes involving the crime victims would continue via professional help.
TimesLIVE
Former lottery boss delays forfeiture of assets worth millions
Police and crime intelligence to finalise plan to combat extortion mafias
Hawks boss says police still pursuing state capture suspects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.