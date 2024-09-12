National

Hijackers are targeting last-mile delivery vehicles, executives say

Up to 25 delivery trucks and vans are stolen a day, says transport company executive

12 September 2024 - 21:44
by Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/rattanakun
Picture: 123RF/rattanakun

As e-commerce continues to grow in SA, last-mile delivery trucks and vans are increasingly becoming targets of hijacking syndicates, driving up security costs for these companies, say executives.

New international entrants to the market like US e-commerce giant Amazon.com and fast-fashion online retailers Shein and Temu have also intensified the competition for a greater share of online wallets.

Trucks transporting goods in bulk and parcel delivery vans are “spending an absolute fortune on security”, including costs for hiring security guards to escorts the vehicles on the road, Craig Pitchers, CEO of privately owned The Courier Guy said at an e-commerce conference in Johannesburg on Thursday, adding that these “kill our margins”.

This is in addition to the cost of fuel, which has soared since the pandemic.

There were about 20-25 hijacks a day of delivery trucks and vans, Diederick Stopforth, commercial executive at SkyNet Worldwide Express said.

Some delivery companies were now moving high-value products in cash-in-transit vehicles, Stopforth said. But even those had increasingly become targets.

SA has seen a sharp rise in online shopping after the pandemic, with retailers and businesses doubling down on investments in response.

The online retail sector grew 29% to R71b ($4bn) in 2023, commanding a 6% share of total retail sales. This share is seen growing to 10% by 2026, a study by World Wide Worx showed.

All of this has brought more delivery trucks, vans and motorbikes on the road, with criminals taking note.

Police and the Hawks have established cash-in-transit task teams to deal with hijacks of these vehicles.

Reuters 

MARK BARNES: What to do with extortionists?

Corruption motivates the unscrupulous among us to make lives (and take lives) in the pursuit of money
Opinion
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Positive signs in fight against crime

New police minister has a mountain to climb but has the tools to get things done
Opinion
3 days ago

GUGU LOURIE: Use surveillance cameras to combat rising violent crime

It’s time for South Africans to prioritise safety over privacy
Opinion
1 week ago

At least 50 detectives leave police service each month

Rise Mzansi’s Magashule Gana says communities are frustrated as cases are dropped by police due to the shortage of detectives
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Former lottery boss delays forfeiture of assets ...
National
2.
VBS Mutual Bank beneficiaries must face law, says ...
National
3.
Siviwe Gwarube cancels school feeding scheme ...
National
4.
Construction mafia suspects have previous ...
National
5.
Tax hit deters some two-pot withdrawals
National

Related Articles

IAN CAMERON: Police must internalise constructive criticism on use of ...

Opinion

Economic crime without consequence in Eastern Cape

National

MPs tear into police minister over rise in extortion

National

How to avoid being hijacked in your driveway

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.