As e-commerce continues to grow in SA, last-mile delivery trucks and vans are increasingly becoming targets of hijacking syndicates, driving up security costs for these companies, say executives.
New international entrants to the market like US e-commerce giant Amazon.com and fast-fashion online retailers Shein and Temu have also intensified the competition for a greater share of online wallets.
Trucks transporting goods in bulk and parcel delivery vans are “spending an absolute fortune on security”, including costs for hiring security guards to escorts the vehicles on the road, Craig Pitchers, CEO of privately owned The Courier Guy said at an e-commerce conference in Johannesburg on Thursday, adding that these “kill our margins”.
This is in addition to the cost of fuel, which has soared since the pandemic.
There were about 20-25 hijacks a day of delivery trucks and vans, Diederick Stopforth, commercial executive at SkyNet Worldwide Express said.
Some delivery companies were now moving high-value products in cash-in-transit vehicles, Stopforth said. But even those had increasingly become targets.
SA has seen a sharp rise in online shopping after the pandemic, with retailers and businesses doubling down on investments in response.
The online retail sector grew 29% to R71b ($4bn) in 2023, commanding a 6% share of total retail sales. This share is seen growing to 10% by 2026, a study by World Wide Worx showed.
All of this has brought more delivery trucks, vans and motorbikes on the road, with criminals taking note.
Police and the Hawkshave established cash-in-transit task teams to deal with hijacks of these vehicles.
Hijackers are targeting last-mile delivery vehicles, executives say
Up to 25 delivery trucks and vans are stolen a day, says transport company executive
