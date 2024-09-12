Cape Town port delays weigh on RFG’s global revenue
International revenue fallss 11.3% due to lower demand for canned deciduous fruit and a drop in export volumes
12 September 2024 - 18:04
Port delays at Cape Town and Durban have aggravated challenges for food producer RFG Holdings, affecting its international revenue for the 11 months to end-August.
RFG, whose products include Bull Brand corned beef and Hinds spices, on Thursday reported a marginal revenue increase of 1.4% for the period in review...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.