Cabanac appointment was a mistake, says Steenhuisen
The controversial appointment elicited outrage because of Cabanac’s social media posts
12 September 2024 - 16:23
It has taken some time but DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen finally admitted on Thursday he made a mistake in hiring Roman Cabanac as his chief of staff.
He had asked Cabanac to resign and human resource processes were now under way, he told the Cape Town Press Club after a speech...
