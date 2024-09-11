SA seeks political solution to citrus dispute with EU
11 September 2024 - 05:00
SA is hoping to nudge the EU towards a political solution in its long-running dispute over restrictions on local citrus fruit entering the EU, its largest export market.
This is in addition to the dispute SA has launched at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which seeks to review the EU regulations governing the importation of citrus fruits which affect imports from SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.