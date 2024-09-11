Ramaphosa in bid to fix cracks in GNU
Party leaders get opportunity to give their assessments and feedback
11 September 2024 - 22:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to host a dinner with leaders of the government of national unity (GNU) on Wednesday to review the coalition performance and address brewing disputes among partners.
This comes amid public disagreement among GNU partners over allegations of corruption against ministers in the national executive, an ideological debate over universal health coverage, and threats from the DA to walk away if Ramaphosa signs an education reform bill into law...
