NEWS ANALYSIS: Rwandans more successful in Cabo Delgado than SA
Rwanda’s blitz on Macomia since July has underscored how lethargic and poorly equipped Sadc’s mission was from the start
11 September 2024 - 05:00
At the end of July, Rwanda launched an offensive against destabilising insurgents in the Macomia district of Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, where the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was based until earlier that month as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).
Already, the Rwandans appear to have seen more battlefield results than SA did in its two-year intervention. The Cabo Ligado project, which monitors the conflict, has reported large westward movements of insurgents away from their strongholds on the coast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.