Lamola says hosting G20 summit in 2025 to cost SA nearly R700m
11 September 2024 - 05:00
The government is looking to spend about R691m hosting the Group of 20 (G20) summit next year including the meetings of sherpas and foreign ministers beforehand, international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has revealed.
SA will assume the rotational presidency of the G20 on December 1 after the summit in Brazil in November. The G20 summit in SA will take place on November 27-28 2025. ..
