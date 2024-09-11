European Investment Bank awards R6bn renewable power financing to SA banks
Loans from the European Investment Bank will increase funding for small and medium own-use projects
11 September 2024 - 19:58
UPDATED 12 September 2024 - 17:14
In two separate announcements during a visit to SA this week, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced it would extend loans worth €300m (about R5.95bn) to the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and FirstRand Bank to boost renewable energy investment in SA.
A €200m loan from the EIB will be matched by FirstRand Bank to invest in renewable energy, in particular solar photovoltaic and wind energy, as well as energy-efficiency projects...
