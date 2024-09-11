DBSA gets R2bn more for renewable energy
Loan from European Investment Bank will increase funding for small and medium own-use projects
11 September 2024 - 19:58
The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Wednesday that it would lend the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) another €100m (about R1.97bn) towards financing investment in embedded renewable generation projects.
This is in addition to an initial tranche of €200m financing arrangement agreed to by the institutions in 2022...
