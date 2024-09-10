Transnet’s R26bn trade-off to privatise Durban terminal
Partnership tie-up means forgoing billions in profit and cash flows
10 September 2024 - 05:00
Transnet will forgo almost R26bn in profit and cash flows over 25 years in exchange for a tie-up with a Philippines-based private partner, laying bare the tough trade-offs involved in achieving operational efficiency and increasing capacity in one of its most important terminals.
Former Transnet CEO Portia Derby in memorandums presented to the board, then led by Popo Molefe, made the business case for introducing private sector players to shore up the terminal performance...
