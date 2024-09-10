Public service comprises 0.5% of foreigners, parliament hears
The policy on the use of foreigners to address HR and skills needs in the public service is being revised, says Mzamo Buthelezi
10 September 2024 - 09:47
Public service and administration minister Mzamo Buthelezi says there are 6,220 foreigners employed in the public service.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question by ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape, Buthelezi said foreigners made up only 0.5% of the estimated 1.2-million public servants, and that included those with permanent residency status and temporary employees...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.