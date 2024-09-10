Price was deal breaker for TotalEnergies
Lack of commercial viability behind the withdrawal from Mossel Bay development, MPs told
10 September 2024 - 17:18
The deal breaker that resulted in global oil and gas giant TotalEnergies withdrawing from its gas development off the Mossel Bay coast was that it could not reach agreement with state-owned PetroSA on the price of the gas produced, MPs were told on Tuesday.
The price that would have made the project commercially viable for TotalEnergies was not commercially viable for PetroSA, which owns a mothballed gas-to-liquid plant at Mossel Bay, the department of mineral resources deputy director-general Ntokozo Nzimande told MPs. ..
