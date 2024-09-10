EU grants SA R630m for Transnet and green hydrogen
Funding to support Transnet’s turnaround strategy and green hydrogen value chain in SA
10 September 2024 - 05:00
The EU has committed grant funding totalling €32m (about R630m) to support the implementation of Transnet’s turnaround strategy and the development of a green hydrogen value chain in SA.
Kadri Simson, the European commissioner for energy, said at a press conference on Monday that one of the grants, valued at about R140m, would be to support Transnet’s recovery...
