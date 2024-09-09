National

Simelane says it’s hard to get a loan as black person

Justice minister on why she took coffee shop 'loan' from VBS adviser

09 September 2024 - 17:43
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
Justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane says she could not get a loan to start a business in 2016 because of SA banks’ high interest rates, and had no other choice but to turn to Gundo Wealth Solutions, which is implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank “heist” scandal. File photo: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane says she had no choice but to take a loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions, which is implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank “heist” scandal, to start a business in 2016 that would benefit her family. 

She was mayor of Polokwane and its accounting officer when she took the loan from Gundo, which brokered investment deals on behalf of VBS and the municipality.

The municipality invested R349m in VBS.

Simelane said she could not get a loan because of SA banks’ high interest rates, and also that it was difficult to obtain a loan as a black person. So she said she had no choice but to take a loan from Gundo.

“It is difficult for a person who looks like me to get a loan in the South African economy. It’s difficult to get a loan and start a business as an African child without any form of assistance. There are so many brilliant dreams and ideas that black young people have but there’s no financing for them,” she said in an interview with eNCA on Sunday. 

She conceded she should have done more research before obtaining a loan from a financial adviser. The Sunday Times reported Gundo was not a registered financial services provider. 

“I’m not sure if I would have done things differently. I should have looked into them and their registration but they were registered with the Financial Services Board, which I thought was sufficient to prove they are in the finance business. Like any other [due] diligence in getting a loan, I should’ve thought better than I did.” 

Simelane received a nearly R600,000 loan from Gundo to buy a coffee shop in October 2016. She said she repaid the loan in full. She admitted to taking the loan, but claims she was unaware of Gundo’s involvement with VBS, which collapsed after it was looted of more than R2bn. In July, the Treasury blamed “corruption, money-laundering, manipulation and theft of citizens’ hard-earned money” for the collapse.

“I don’t know who they were involved with. The only way to get to know where Gundo has invested will be through a section 52 report, which comes every three months to update the council about the status of its investments, if there are any. That’s how I could’ve known about their investments. In terms of the names of the people, I don’t know and I’ve never met them,” Simelane said.

“I didn’t know where the money was coming from. He was not dealing with the Polokwane municipality only. That’s why I said I never took a loan from VBS when I was initially asked. That was the first time I found out where the money I got was coming from, so I wasn’t aware. They could’ve given me money that comes from their own businesses,” she said.

CARTOON: Step-aside justice

Monday, September 9 2024
Opinion
17 hours ago

MPs grill Thembi Simelane about ‘suspicious loan’

Justice minister insists she has nothing to hide and says she has not and would not influence the NPA
National
3 days ago

Justice minister Thembi Simelane to state her case over VBS claims

Simelane aims to clear her name before parliamentary portfolio committee
National
3 days ago

Justice official Conny Mametja quits on eve of disciplinary hearing

Among many charges against the justice deputy director-general is trying to mislead an accounting officer to approve an irregular tender above the ...
National
4 days ago

A bad week for Thembi Simelane

The justice minister is set to face parliament over the dodgy loan scandal
News & Fox
4 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: South Africa, a country without shame

Our politicians want nothing to do with accountability — Thembi Simelane, the MK Party MPs and John Steenhuisen are proof of this
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: No time for private scolding

President faces test about his intentions regarding VBS-linked claims against justice minister
Opinion
6 days ago
