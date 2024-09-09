National

OBITUARY: The legacy of Sifiso Dabengwa

Dabengwa has left behind an army of professionals he inspired to create a future of positive societal impact

09 September 2024 - 13:08
by Mteto Nyati
Former MTN president and CEO Sifiso Dabengwa died on September 1 2024 after a battle with cancer. File photo: MARTIN RHODES/BUSINES DAY
Life is like a field of newly fallen snow — where we choose to walk, every step shows. Sifiso Dabengwa’s footprints show a man who has lived a life of purpose.

His untimely death may have robbed our beautiful country of his wisdom but he left behind an army of professionals that he inspired to create a future of positive societal impact and global competitiveness.

I first met Sifiso while doing a MBA in the early 1990s at Wits Business School. I was studying part-time, and he was studying full time. We did some elective courses together.

Sifiso was razor sharp when it came to corporate finance and strategy. I was not surprised to see how well he executed MTN Group’s geographic expansion strategy. Today MTN is ranked the fourth most valuable company in Africa. Sifiso was architect behind this great achievement.

Sifiso was at home when it comes to building organisational capability. This kind of work is generally under appreciated. It does not grab headlines. It requires attention to detail. It also demands having an eye for talent.

I remember that when I was leading Microsoft SA, for three years in a row he would come knocking on my door trying to convince me to join the MTN Group. He always got a “no” response until he didn’t. He was persistent.

Sifiso abhorred corruption. He had seen how his country, Zimbabwe, was destroyed by corruption.

That is leadership. I learnt from Sifiso how to provide air cover for one’s direct reports while giving them the space to lead in authentic ways that allow them to be their best selves.

Sifiso threw me into the deep end at MTN SA. The company was underperforming largely due to poor customer and employee experience. As difficult as the task at hand was, what gave us comfort and motivation was that we had a leader that had our backs. We had a leader that was a servant first. That was Sifiso. At the core Sifiso was driven by a strong belief that all human beings are capable of greatness. Each of us come into this life with unique capabilities that should be nurtured. We are all born to succeed.

This school of thought clashes with those that believe whites are superior to other groups. Sifiso made it his mission in life to disprove this crazy notion of supremacy through his daily deeds. He demonstrated through his actions that there is no group that has a monopoly on excellence. He was a proud African who embraced diversity.

He knew that we are stronger together. He consciously built his own knowledge and skills to be globally competitive. He was an independent thinker who took on big corporate challenges and saw them through. He was comfortable with both strategy formulation and strategy execution. He was different. He was the difference.

Sifiso was an electrical engineer by training. He spent his mid-career in Eskom. It was at Eskom that he pioneered the implementation of the national electrification programme, dramatically increasing electricity access for South African households. In 2018, Sifiso once again rejoined Eskom as a board member when he was appointed by the presidency to the Eskom board. In October 2023 when I accepted the role of Eskom chair, Sifiso served as a coach. I will forever be indebted to him for his wise counsel.

Sifiso abhorred corruption. He had seen how his country, Zimbabwe, was destroyed by corruption. In our sessions on Eskom, apart from restoring operational excellence, we also focused on how to strengthen business controls and build an ethical culture. These are the interventions that Dan Marokane and his leadership team are currently driving. As the board we have prioritised consequence management.

Sifiso loved his adopted country, SA. He saw a huge potential in the Government of National Unity. His only ask of us as leaders would be to focus on getting things done.

• Mteto Nyati is a Yale World Fellow and Eskom chair

OBITUARY: Former SADF boss Georg Meiring at the heart of intrigues

He survived a military purge in SA’s turbulent transition years and briefly led the military under Mandela
National
12 hours ago

OBITUARY: Brian O’Connell, a great sporting and academic all-rounder

In 2013 Prof O’Connell was awarded an order of Knighthood
Sport
4 days ago

TSHEPO MAHLOELE: An ode to Alwyn Wessels

Harith General Partners’ chairperson pays tribute to the company’s long-serving CIO and deputy CEO, who passed away on August 25
Opinion
4 days ago

OBITUARY: Col Jan Breytenbach led ‘Dirty Dozen’ at the core of 1 Reconnaissance Commando

To his dying day, Breytenbach believed that if he had taken Luanda, ‘SA would have become the unassailable power in Southern Africa’
National
2 months ago

OBITUARY: Pioneering cervical cancer researcher Denny dies at 66

Order of Baobab recipient and world expert championed women’s health
National
2 months ago
