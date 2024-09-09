National

NPA opts not to prosecute Oscar Mabuyane

The Eastern Cape premier says a probe into alleged money laundering, fraud and corruption was a fishing expedition

09 September 2024 - 13:44
by Lulamile Feni
OFF THE HOOK: Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane. File photo: SINO MAJANGAZA
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says an investigation for alleged money laundering, fraud and corruption was a fishing expedition that had led to some politicians working hard to tarnish his name.

Mabuyane was reacting to news that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had declined to prosecute him over money he received from former public works MEC Babalo Madikizela.

The probe came after former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Mabuyane received R450,000 to renovate his house from R1m allocated for the memorial service of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mabuyane has maintained the money was a loan to him by Madikizela, and explained, after he challenged the report in court, that the money was due to him after he paid bus and taxi operators for transport to the memorial service.

“It brings a sigh of relief because some were smelling my blood. It’s one of those unfortunate situations of a fishing expedition,” Mabuyane said.  

“Some put pressure on law enforcement agencies to irrationally act on this matter. I am happy they took their time to thoroughly investigate this clear fabrication. Lies have short legs. More will be exposed for their malice.”

The investigation had been questioned by Mabuyane, who went to court in 2021 to interdict the Hawks in the Free State from investigating him.

Madikizela said it was a big relief the NPA had declined to prosecute. 

“This was a whole lot of madness from the onset. This thing is politically motivated more than anything else,” he said.

Madikizela said he would consult his lawyer to see what steps he could take after the NPA’s decision.

“This should not be something that becomes a habit where a person can falsely accuse us,” he said. “Our names have been dragged into mud by people lying. I have always believed that this thing is more political."

The probe by Mkhwebane and the Hawks came after businessman Lonwabo Bam said R1.1m was paid to his company despite not having done any work. He later paid some of the money to a contractor doing renovations at Mabuyane’s house.

Madikizela said he had been harassed and persecuted due to the saga.

“I feel strongly all this was a witch hunt. I have to consult my lawyers. If such things are left unattended, there will be a recurrence of lies and efforts to attack someone’s public standing. I saw this as an attack on me as a businessman and my business.”

Madikizela said though the investigation was to do with allegations regarding Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service, letters were written to other municipalities demanding documentation for jobs he had done. 

“I saw it as an attack on me as a person and on me as a politician,” he said.

Madikizela said he had no bad blood with Bam, who first came out with the allegations.

The ANC in the province has welcomed the decision by the NPA.

