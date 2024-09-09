No revision of Census 2022 data, says Stats SA head
Data remains relevant and our job is to count, not to estimate, says statistician-general
09 September 2024 - 05:00
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke says the data from Census 2022, which has come under scrutiny by some scientists for being unreliable, will not be revised as revisions are not in line with statistical practice.
Despite there being an undercount of 31% in the data collected on mortality, fertility, labour and income, Maluleke said on Friday the data remained relevant as the enumeration reports, which measure the quality of the data, had been released. ..
