Metrobus goes cashless in Joburg from October
All fares will have to be paid digitally by buying a tag
09 September 2024 - 09:21
Johannesburg’s Metrobus service will transition to a cashless system on October 1.
All fares will have to be paid digitally by purchasing a tag, and cash payments will no longer be accepted for any services, said Metrobus executive manager of corporate strategy and business support Tshepho Nathan...
