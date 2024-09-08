Business says SA needs to rethink economic growth strategy
08 September 2024 - 18:36
SA’s ailing economy needs to grow and rethinking its growth strategy could enable the country to become a high-income economy, Business Unity SA (Busa) CEO Cas Coovadia says.
“Achieving this necessitates a rethink of the macroeconomic growth policy and strategy, along with a more concerted focus on strengthening the capacity of the state to implement economic growth policy,” Coovadia said in his address to the annual National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) meeting in Johannesburg on Friday. ..
