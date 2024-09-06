Dell Technologies: innovating at every level of AI

Dell Technologies is at the epicentre of data-intensive technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), helping customers accelerate the adoption of AI by providing market-leading solutions and expertise.

The company offers the world's broadest AI solutions portfolio from desktop to data centre to cloud, enabling its customers to run workloads anywhere they need them and scale AI from proof of concept to production.

By innovating at every level of the AI technology stack and across the AI estate, Dell provides customers with a modern data centre of the future — replumbed and redefined at every level from the node to the rack to the full data centre, and optimised to support a new class of AI workloads.

Much like the introduction of PCs and server virtualisation, Dell has been innovating and navigating macrotrends as well as technological shifts for the past 40 years. It's legacy has been built on democratising technology and making innovation at scale accessible.

As market demand for AI-enabled solutions continues to climb, Dell will continue to capitalise on opportunities in four areas:

AI-In: Ensuring AI is built into the company's solutions and services, driving speed, intelligence and automation.



AI-On: Offering solutions and services that customers can run their AI workloads on end-to-end, across clouds and at the edge.



AI-For: Using AI to modernise business.



AI-With: How Dell works across an open AI ecosystem to simplify the AI experience today and well into the future.

Dell is in the perfect position to help customers navigate AI workloads. The company has always believed in providing choice and have been doing so through the various evolutions of emerging technology including AI, understanding the challenges that come with them. It fully leverages its unique operating model to serve customers from the early phases of AI to a future of AI at scale.

In SA, Dell's priority is to accelerate its customers’ journeys to AI. It offers free half-day AI Acceleration Workshops where the company's experts work with you to build a proof of concept about your specific AI requirements. Its local services teams help test your use case and run a model, ingesting data and testing it to ensure it makes sense. This presents an opportunity to create an AI capability that works for your organisation, while staying ahead of the competition.