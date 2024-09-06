MPs grill Thembi Simelane about ‘suspicious loan’
Justice minister insists she has nothing to hide and says she has not and would not influence the NPA
06 September 2024 - 14:06
Members of parliament’s justice quizzed justice minister Thembi Simelane on Friday about what they said was a “suspicious” loan with a repayment period of four years and an “extortionate” final interest rate of 47.7% when the loan was finally repaid.
The minister’s appearance before the committee was the first opportunity for her to publicly pronounce on the 2016 loan of R575,600, which was repaid together with R274,399 interest four years later. ..
