Justice minister Thembi Simelane to state her case over VBS claims
06 September 2024 - 05:00
Justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane is expected to come out fighting on Friday with proof in hand that she paid back a VBS Mutual Bank loan with interest.
Simelane has been summoned to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee on justice over alleged dodgy dealings with VBS, which imploded in 2018...
