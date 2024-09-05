Paul Mashatile to face questions on extortion mafias
MPs will focus on the SAPS and its crime-fighting efforts in parliament on Thursday
05 September 2024 - 12:02
The SA Police Service (SAPS) and its efforts to fight crime will be in the spotlight in parliament on Thursday as deputy president, Paul Mashatile responds to questions on increasing incidents of extortion and fatal shootouts with police and suspects.
“In light of the incidences of exchange of fire and fatal shooting between members of the SA Police Service and alleged criminals, the deputy president will provide an update on measures taken to prevent further loss of life,” spokesperson Keith Khoza said in a statement...
