Media24 boss Ishmet Davidson on the way out
Davidson ‘will retire’ as group CEO and step down as a board member effective September 9
05 September 2024 - 15:28
Media24 boss Ishmet Davidson is stepping down, having made sweeping changes at the Naspers owned publisher in the last year, with immediate effect.
The group did not disclose reasons for the hasty exit, merely calling it retirement. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.