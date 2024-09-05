Justice official Conny Mametja quits on eve of disciplinary hearing
Among many charges against the justice deputy director-general is trying to mislead an accounting officer to approve an irregular tender above the approved budget
05 September 2024 - 09:56
Department of justice deputy director-general (DDG) Conny Mametja has resigned a day before she was to face 15 charges of misconduct in a disciplinary hearing.
Mametja faced a series of charges relating to procurement irregularities, sharing confidential information with junior staff and failing to implement disciplinary action against transgressors within the department...
