Hawks boss says police still pursuing state capture suspects
05 September 2024 - 20:23
The police are relentlessly pursuing those implicated in state capture, with more than 30 suspects already arrested, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), says.
More than 2,000 statements had been obtained to date, with three criminals having been convicted and sentenced for state capture crimes, Lebeya said. ..
