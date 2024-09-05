China’s aid will not push SA into debt trap, says Ramaphosa
05 September 2024 - 08:51
UPDATED 05 September 2024 - 21:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the multibillion-rand financial commitments made by China will not lead SA into a debt trap, assuring the business community of stability in the country’s future trajectory.
China is SA’s largest trading partner, importing mainly primary goods such as agricultural products and minerals. Both are members of Brics and their diplomatic relations focus on building stronger economic, cultural and political bonds...
