Apex Court rejects Sekunjalo bid to revive Nedbank terminations case
The companies in the investment stable also ordered to pay costs
05 September 2024 - 20:02
The Constitutional Court has denied a bid for a leave to appeal launched by more than 200 companies in Iqbal Survé’s investment stable, Sekunjalo, to reverse Nedbank’s decision to terminate the companies’ accounts due to concerns over reputational risks.
“The Constitutional Court has considered the application for leave to appeal. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed with costs as it bears no reasonable prospects of success,” Wednesday’s apex court order reads. ..
