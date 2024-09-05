Airport expansion likely to strengthen SA-Dubai ties

A general view of the downtown skyline of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE
In 2023 more than 1.2-million passengers travelled between Dubai and SA’s three major destinations, making SA a crucial market for the Dubai Airports, according to CEO Paul Griffiths.
The SA market had shown steady growth, with a 12% year-on-year increase in the first half of 2024, he told Business Day.
“The economic ties between Dubai and SA continue to grow stronger as evidenced by the growth in bilateral trade and investments. Dubai is increasingly favoured by SA travellers and businesses,” said Griffiths.
The economic partnership between SA and Dubai was likely to strengthen further with the expansion of the Al Maktoum International Airport about 40km southwest of Dubai.
“Dubai is well-positioned to capitalise on Africa’s growing air traffic market, offering a vital gateway for enhanced connectivity and trade between Africa and the rest of the world. These developments underscore Dubai’s strategic role in fostering economic and cultural exchanges with the continent,” said Griffiths.
The current airport, Dubai International, is expected to handle more than 90-million passengers in 2024. It has a capacity of 120-million passengers a year due to its location in the middle of the city. Therefore, the expansion at Al Maktoum is key to Dubai’s long-term aviation strategy.
“Dubai is known for planning for the long term and it’s no different for its aviation sector, which is a key driver of the city’s economy,” said Griffiths.
The transition from Dubai International to Al Maktoum International will be executed in phases so as not to interrupt services.
Over the next decade, Al Maktoum International is projected to have the capacity to handle up to 150-million passengers a year, aligning with the expected growth in passenger numbers at Dubai International. It is designed to eventually accommodate up to 260-million passengers a year.
The state-of-the-art infrastructure at Al Maktoum will include 400 aircraft stands, five runways, multiple terminals with satellite concourses, and cargo facilities capable of handling 12-million tonnes a year. The airport will incorporate cutting-edge technology aimed at providing a seamless passenger experience.
“The scale of this project is unparalleled, necessitating meticulous planning and close collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure a smooth and well-co-ordinated transition,” said Griffiths. “Additionally, we will explore advanced aerial mobility solutions, such as pilotless air taxis, to improve connectivity and further reduce our carbon footprint.”
