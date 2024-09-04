National

Scientists unveil piece of meteorite found in Eastern Cape

Residents of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on August 25

04 September 2024 - 09:45
by Shafiek Tassiem and Esa Alexander
A fragment of a meteorite that was discovered in the Eastern Cape. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
SA scientists on Tuesday unveiled a fragment of what they described as a motorcycle-sized meteorite that was discovered in the Eastern Cape in August.

Residents of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on August 25, which was accompanied by an explosive sound and vibrations, the scientists said.

The rare meteorite fragment — black and shiny on the outside with a light grey, concrete-like interior — weighs less than 90g with a diameter of less than 5cm and was provisionally named the Nqweba Meteorite, after the nearby town where it was discovered.

“Friction with the atmosphere created a spectacular fireball and caused it to break up in flight,” Roger Gibson, a professor at Wits University’s school of geosciences, told a news conference.

Sitting on her grandparents’ porch in Nqweba, nine-year-old Elize du Toit saw a dark rockfall from the sky. She picked it up and gave it to her mother, who later handed it over to scientists.

“I just heard this rumbling sound. And then I just noticed this rock falling out of the sky and then I went to go pick it up and it was still warm,” said du Toit.

Reuters

