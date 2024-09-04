A fragment of a meteorite that was discovered in the Eastern Cape. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
SA scientists on Tuesday unveiled a fragment of what they described as a motorcycle-sized meteorite that was discovered in the Eastern Cape in August.
Residents of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on August 25, which was accompanied by an explosive sound and vibrations, the scientists said.
The rare meteorite fragment — black and shiny on the outside with a light grey, concrete-like interior — weighs less than 90g with a diameter of less than 5cm and was provisionally named the Nqweba Meteorite, after the nearby town where it was discovered.
“Friction with the atmosphere created a spectacular fireball and caused it to break up in flight,” Roger Gibson, a professor at Wits University’s school of geosciences, told a news conference.
Sitting on her grandparents’ porch in Nqweba, nine-year-old Elize du Toit saw a dark rockfall from the sky. She picked it up and gave it to her mother, who later handed it over to scientists.
“I just heard this rumbling sound. And then I just noticed this rock falling out of the sky and then I went to go pick it up and it was still warm,” said du Toit.
Scientists unveil piece of meteorite found in Eastern Cape
Residents of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on August 25
SA scientists on Tuesday unveiled a fragment of what they described as a motorcycle-sized meteorite that was discovered in the Eastern Cape in August.
Residents of the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Free State reported seeing a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky on August 25, which was accompanied by an explosive sound and vibrations, the scientists said.
The rare meteorite fragment — black and shiny on the outside with a light grey, concrete-like interior — weighs less than 90g with a diameter of less than 5cm and was provisionally named the Nqweba Meteorite, after the nearby town where it was discovered.
“Friction with the atmosphere created a spectacular fireball and caused it to break up in flight,” Roger Gibson, a professor at Wits University’s school of geosciences, told a news conference.
Sitting on her grandparents’ porch in Nqweba, nine-year-old Elize du Toit saw a dark rockfall from the sky. She picked it up and gave it to her mother, who later handed it over to scientists.
“I just heard this rumbling sound. And then I just noticed this rock falling out of the sky and then I went to go pick it up and it was still warm,” said du Toit.
Reuters
SA scientists unveil fragment of motorcycle-sized meteorite
Rapidly mutating mpox virus leaves African scientists in the dark
Mpox vaccines finally start arriving in Africa after WHO’s slow process
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.