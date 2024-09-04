Ramaphosa vows to deal with crime, visas as he woos Chinese investors
04 September 2024 - 17:33
SA and China are “joined at the hip” and should work together to create value chains that are mutually beneficial, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.
Assuring stakeholders that the country was open for business, Ramaphosa vowed to deal with crime and easing of visa regulations, highlighting that the deep reforms SA has in the pipeline would make it more welcoming to foreign business...
