John Steenhuisen seeks political responsibility of Land Bank
Agriculture minister says the move will provide synergy within the reconfigured office
04 September 2024 - 05:00
Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen would like political responsibility of the Land Bank, which currently rests with finance minister Enoch Godongwana, to reside in his department, saying the move would provide synergy within the reconfigured office.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new cabinet of the seventh administration in June, which included the spilt of the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development (DALRRD) into two separate departments. PAC leader, Mzwanele Nyhontso, now leads the department of land reform and rural development...
