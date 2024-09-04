Eskom might consider a second life extension for Koeberg
Power utility was recently granted permission to extend the operating life of the nuclear power station’s unit 1 by 20 years
04 September 2024 - 14:17
Eskom told legislators on Wednesday it might, in the future apply to extend the operating life of Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town for a second time.
The power utility was recently granted permission from the nuclear regulator to extend the operating life of Koeberg unit 1 by 20 years until July 2044, and it is hoping to get similar approval to run unit 2 until November 2045...
