Eskom insists it takes pollution ‘seriously’
The utility says it has reduced emissions and improved its environmental compliance ahead of judgment in ‘deadly air’ case
04 September 2024 - 09:34
Eskom says it is taking the potentially adverse health effects of pollution by its power stations on the Highveld seriously, as environmental watchdog groups await judgment in a landmark court case over “deadly air”.
Air pollution was in the spotlight last week in the case related to the government’s legal obligations regarding air pollution mitigation measures, heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.