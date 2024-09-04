At least 50 detectives leave police service each month
Rise Mzansi’s Magashule Gana says communities are frustrated as cases are dropped by police due to the shortage of detectives
04 September 2024 - 12:35
With surging extortion cases and crime running rampant in some provinces, police minister Senzo Mchunu has disclosed that police have an alarming shortage of detectives in regions with high levels of crime.
In his response to parliamentary questions by Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana, Mchunu said the total number of detectives employed in the police stood at 22,413 and the country was experiencing a shortage of 8,594 individuals...
