Sanral has R50bn pipeline to improve road networks
More than 80 contracts have been awarded and roads agency is evaluating another 96 tenders
02 September 2024 - 15:37
UPDATED 02 September 2024 - 17:40
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Monday said it was injecting at least R50bn into the economy for roads maintenance and upgrades.
It is evaluating 96 tenders worth R35bn, and 86 contracts worth R15bn had already been awarded since the start of the 2024/25 financial year on April 1. ..
