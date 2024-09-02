Ramaphosa calls for ‘better quality’ of trade with China
President urges more sustainable manufacturing and job-creating investments during Beijing visit
02 September 2024 - 17:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday told Chinese President Xi Jinping he wanted to narrow his country’s trade deficit with Beijing, days before Xi is due to urge a summit of 50 African nations to buy more Chinese goods.
Ramaphosa’s remarks point to the challenge Xi may have in convincing African leaders gathered in Beijing to absorb more of the production powerhouse’s wares, particularly after China did not meet a pledge from the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation Summit in 2021 to buy $300bn (R5.3-trillion) worth of African goods...
