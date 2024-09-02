Money mistakes to avoid during retirement

The 10X Investments Retirement Reality Report 2023/2024 makes for uncomfortable reading.

With only 6% of South Africans on track to retire comfortably, you need to make sure you’ve thought of everything that might impact your retirement planning.

Which begs the question: how do you avoid the common financial mistakes people make when they retire?

Andre Tuck, a senior retirement consultant at 10X Investments, has spoken to thousands of people about their retirement plans over the course of his career. Here, he shares the most common areas for concern:

Choosing the wrong pension product: living annuity vs life annuity

When you retire you are obliged by law to use at least two thirds of your retirement savings to buy an annuity, which will pay you an income in retirement (a pension). You can choose between two types of annuity: a guaranteed (also known as life) or a living annuity.

With a life annuity, the insurer pays you a specified monthly pension for the rest of your life. Choosing a life annuity insures you against longevity risk (the risk that you outlive your savings) as well as investment risk (depleting your capital too soon due to inadequate investment returns).

You do not, however, have any control over how your money is invested nor any flexibility to draw a lower or higher income when your expenses change. Also, your policy dies with you, and no money passes to your heirs.

A living annuity transfers the risk and responsibility for securing an adequate income for life to you. In return, you have greater investment and income flexibility, and your heirs inherit whatever is left of your capital after your death.

Choosing between a living and a life annuity at retirement requires careful evaluation of your personal needs and circumstances. This is a critical decision — with income, tax, estate planning and risk implications — so you should consider your options carefully before committing.

Underestimating your expenses

Your financial situation is likely to change during retirement and it's key to keep your budget up to date so that you can respond confidently to sudden expenses or opportunities. A vague plan based on the assumption that you’ll be spending less money in retirement simply isn’t good enough.

The Brand Atlas Survey, which tracks the lifestyles of the 15-million economically active South Africans (those living in households with a monthly income of more than R8,000), found that just 7% of savers have full confidence in their plan. This confirms that vague ideas aren’t enough: you need a plan that’s workable, realistic and up to date.

The same goes for your budget. A guesstimate won’t help much — you need to get into the details.