Fuel prices slashed: this is what you will pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday
The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are lower international fuel prices and a stronger rand
Image: Freddy Mavunda
As predicted, the department of mineral resources & energy has confirmed major fuel price cuts will be implemented from midnight on Tuesday.
Motorists can look forward to paying 92c/l less for both grades of petrol (93 and 95 octane), while the wholesale prices of diesel will drop R1.05/l for low sulphur 50ppm fuel and 79c less for 500ppm sulphur diesel.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin reduces by R1.03/l.
The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are lower international fuel prices and a stronger rand. During the period under review the average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $83.55 to $78.54 per barrel, while the rand appreciated from R18.23 to R18.05 to the dollar.
It is the fourth consecutive month fuel prices have decreased and includes a 5.3c/l increase in the fuel retail margin to accommodate a wage increase for forecourt employees.
From September 4 the following fuel prices will apply:
GAUTENG
93 ULP: R21.79
95 ULP: R22.19
Diesel (500ppm): R19.59
Diesel (50ppm): R19.69
COAST
93 ULP: R21.00
95 ULP: R21.40
Diesel (500ppm): R18.80
Diesel (50ppm): R18.93.
